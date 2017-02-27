African youth partner to fight corruption
The Young African Leaders Summit 2017 tackled issues like the participation in fighting corruption, good governance, rule of law, challenges of the judicial systems in Africa, among others. Participants in a group photo after receiving Certificates of attendance during the Young African Leaders' Summit 2017 in Jinja over the weekend.
