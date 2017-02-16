Africa: FIFA Boss Coming to Uganda

1 hr ago

Fifa president Gianni Infantino will make an historic visit to Uganda next week. Daily Monitor can exclusively reveal that the Swiss, who took over the reins of world football on February 26 last year, will mark his first 365 days in Kampala.

