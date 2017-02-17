65 pupils admitted over suspected food poisoning
Kayunga RDC Rose Birungi and her deputy Yahaya Were visit some of the pupils who were admitted to Kangulumira Health Centre IV after eating food suspected to have been laced with poison. PHOTO BY FRED MUZAALE KAYUNGA - Police in Kayunga District are investigating circumstances under which 65 pupils of Kangulumira Church of Uganda Primary School in Kangulumira sub-county are said to have eaten food laced with poison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC