65 pupils admitted over suspected food poisoning

Kayunga RDC Rose Birungi and her deputy Yahaya Were visit some of the pupils who were admitted to Kangulumira Health Centre IV after eating food suspected to have been laced with poison. PHOTO BY FRED MUZAALE KAYUNGA - Police in Kayunga District are investigating circumstances under which 65 pupils of Kangulumira Church of Uganda Primary School in Kangulumira sub-county are said to have eaten food laced with poison.

