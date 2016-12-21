When contributors to the economy expr...

When contributors to the economy express concern, we should be worried - Part one

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Under normal circumstances where the economy is doing well, entrepreneurs and industrialists usually keep quiet, shun publicity and quietly enjoy the fruits of their labour. Therefore, the constant alarms, public utterances and anxieties which have appeared in the media from time to time constitute bad omens for the whole country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,738 • Total comments across all topics: 277,538,827

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC