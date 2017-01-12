What are the options after PLE?

The results released by Uneb yesterday, show that 541,089 out of 640,833 candidates who sat PLE last year qualified to proceed for post-primary education Nicholas Wilson Kugonza 13 of Kampala Quality Primary School rejoice with his mother after getting Agg 5 in PLE results. PHOTO BY COLLEB MUGUME A candidate, according to Uganda National Examinations Board results, is considered to have passed Primary Leaving Examinations if he or she attains Grades 1 to 4. The results released by Uneb yesterday, show that 541,089 out of 640,833 candidates who sat PLE last year qualified to proceed for post-primary education.

