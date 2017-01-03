Walusimbi relishes Uganda's Cup of Na...

Walusimbi relishes Uganda's Cup of Nations return

Ugandan midfielder Godfrey Walusimbi said Friday that the Cranes' first African Cup of Nations appearance in four decades had handed players the opportunity of a lifetime. Walusimbi, 27, and his fellow Kenyan-based defender, Shafik Batambuze were named Thursday as part of Uganda's 23-man squad for the biennial competition which starts in Gabon on January 14. "For us Ugandans, this chance comes once in a lifetime.

