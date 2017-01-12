Urge to help keeps student in stitches

Urge to help keeps student in stitches

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

A young orphan at the Welcome Home Ministries' orphanage in Jinja, Uganda, wears one of the skirts sewn by MIchala Janssen. A young orphan at the Welcome Home Ministries' orphanage in Jinja, Uganda, wears one of the skirts sewn by MIchala Janssen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,659 • Total comments across all topics: 277,919,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC