URA staff protest 'unfair' sharing of oil case cash

Different employees have questioned the logic and criteria of rewarding only 42 public officials, leaving out the rest of the employees Whereas Ms Akol says 11 of the people who were listed as having benefited from the payout in truth did not share in the bonanza and that the amounts that the list shows were dished out to the different officials were exaggerated, she neither provides the "real" list or the actual amounts that were paid out to the recipients. This newspaper reported on Tuesday that the plan to pay out the money was hatched and presented to President Museveni at his country home in Rwakitura on May 17, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.