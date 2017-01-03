UPDF to screen LRA war movie

21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Gulu. Uganda People Defence Forces have revealed plans to produce a war film, focusing on their encounters with the Lord's Resistance Army rebels during the two-decade war that rocked north and part of eastern Uganda. The film will be shot inside the bushes and forests that were battle fields at the peak of the LRA-led insurgency and it will take 10 days beginning this week.

