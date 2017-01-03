UPDF deployed as government prepares ...

UPDF deployed as government prepares to flash out Kenyan pastoralists

Read more: Daily Monitor

The region is currently host to about 50,000 Turkana pastoralists who entered the country with more than 90,000 livestock following the persistent drought in northwest Kenya. During Tarehe Sita celebrations in Moroto District in February last year, President Museveni said Kenyan Turkana and Pokot pastoralists were free to cross into Uganda to graze their animals on conditions that they are not armed.

Chicago, IL

