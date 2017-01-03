Uganda's 2016 remittance estimates increase, says BoU
According to records from Bank of Uganda, in 2016, personal transfers are estimated to have increased to more than $1.2 billion compared to about $1 billion transferred in 2015 Early last year World Bank data indicates that the East African states received $3.5 billion in remittances in 2015 with Uganda's remittances growing fastest in the region at 21 per cent. Remittances to Uganda went up despite a mid-year prediction by Bank of Uganda of a $233 million drop due to the tough economic environment the country was facing at the time.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
