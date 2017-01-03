Uganda's 2016 remittance estimates increase, says BoU

According to records from Bank of Uganda, in 2016, personal transfers are estimated to have increased to more than $1.2 billion compared to about $1 billion transferred in 2015 Early last year World Bank data indicates that the East African states received $3.5 billion in remittances in 2015 with Uganda's remittances growing fastest in the region at 21 per cent. Remittances to Uganda went up despite a mid-year prediction by Bank of Uganda of a $233 million drop due to the tough economic environment the country was facing at the time.

