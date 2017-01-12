Ugandans abroad want a seat in Parlia...

Ugandans abroad want a seat in Parliament

Read more: New Vision

UNAA, also appealed to the government to ensure that Ugandans abroad, participate in national elections, by enabling them vote for their leaders while in the diaspora, without necessary coming back to Uganda for voting. According to Monday Atigo, the president Ugandan North American Association , Ugandans living abroad play a great role in the development of the country's economy, through remittances to the government.

Chicago, IL

