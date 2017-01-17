Ugandan firms to take part in SGR pro...

Ugandan firms to take part in SGR project

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The minister of Works and Transport Monica Azuba has signed the Standard Gauge Railway local content strategy paving way for its implementation South Sudan president Salva Kiir , Rwanda's Paul Kagame and President Museveni and other officials launch the SGR project in Kampala. FILE Photo The minister of Works and Transport Monica Azuba has signed the Standard Gauge Railway local content strategy paving way for its implementation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,241 • Total comments across all topics: 278,167,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC