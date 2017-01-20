Uganda yet to file documents in DR Co...

Uganda yet to file documents in DR Congo $10b plunder case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Kampala. The International Court of Justice has given Uganda and DR Congo up to February 6, 2018 for each to file counter-documents responding to claims presented by each party in a case concerning armed activities on DRC territory by Uganda between 1998 and 2003.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,429 • Total comments across all topics: 277,637,689

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC