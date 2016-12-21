Uganda: Workers Accuse Chinese Employers of Sexual Harassment, Non-Payment
Over 400 China Railway Seventh Group employees have today laid down their tools at the company offices along Gayaza road citing poor working conditions. The employees accuse their employers of only paying those who agree to their sexual advances while they dismiss or harass those who decline.
