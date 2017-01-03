Uganda: Why We Are Not Excited About ...

Uganda: Why We Are Not Excited About Soroti Solar Project

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

So government apologists have been going on and on about the Soroti Solar Project and how it is the biggest in East Africa and how Ugandans would have been celebrating it if it was Rwanda that had it. To them, this is a clear indication that Ugandans are simply looking for the negatives rather than celebrating the positives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,731 • Total comments across all topics: 277,616,207

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC