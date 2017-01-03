Uganda: What's Happening At Tororo Animal Research Station?
The only research Institute carrying out animal research in Uganda is dead in preference for mining minerals at Osukuru hills. This institute previously called the East African Trypanosomiaisis Research Organisation was built by the colonial government in 1956 to carry out a multi-disciplinary research on Trypanosomiaisis.
