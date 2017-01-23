Uganda: Water Firm Wins Entrepreneurship Fund Award
A water packaging firm Pure Products Limited has won the entrepreneur of the year award at the 4th edition of the E4Impact MBA programme targeting entrepreneurs. More than 40 entrepreneurs applied for the entrepreneurship mentorship programme at Uganda Martyrs University but only 37 managed to make it through the 18 months' exercise.
