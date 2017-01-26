Uganda, UN to host solidarity confere...

Uganda, UN to host solidarity conference on refugees

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

President Yoweri Museveni and the new United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres have engaged in a series of discussions ranging from the security situation in Somalia to South Sudan to Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo and pledged to strengthen efforts to develop sustainable peace and development in the region. The two leaders who were meeting at the sidelines of the 28thOrdinary Summit of the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia agreed on the need for the building of a national political ideology and national army in Somalia, and a need for the leaders in South Sudan to embrace democracy and fight sectarianism for the sake of peace in the newest nation and the importance of dialogue for all stakeholders in Burundi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,174 • Total comments across all topics: 278,385,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC