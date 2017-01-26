Uganda: Ugandans Urged to Hold Govt A...

Uganda: Ugandans Urged to Hold Govt Accountable for Faults in Dealing With Oil Money

State minister for Energy and Mineral Development Peter Lokeris has said Ugandans can go ahead and hold government accountable for faults within the oil and gas sector. "We have the laws talking about the environment; how we should sustain water bodies, safeguard the tourism industry because this is where we found the oil.

