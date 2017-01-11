Uganda, Tz to hire adviser on oil pipeline financing

Uganda, Tanzania and French oil company Total E&P, the lead joint venture partner on the proposed crude oil export pipeline are considering getting on board a transactionary adviser to advise them on getting a lead investor and the $3.55b required for financing the project. A concept brief for the project issued by the ministry of Energy yesterday indicated that the parties are looking at before end of this month to put out a Request for Proposals for a consultant who will, among others, review proposals , manage international competitive tenders and advise on the selection of a suitable investor for the project.

