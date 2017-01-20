Uganda: Three Dead, Two Injured in Mbarara Accident

Atwijukire, was on his way to Kampala where he works when he rammed into a group of people who were coming from night prayers to usher the New Year, killing three on spot and injuring two others. The deceased were identified as Maria Nkurumbi, a 58-year-old resident of Kabateraine village Kakiika division in Mbarara municipality, Twaziwa Naziwa Edith, a 26-years-old resident of Katojo cell Kakiika division and Nakyeyune Decakiwe, 17. Rwizi region spokesperson Ibin Senkumbi said the deceased were taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital as investigations into the cause of the accident continue.

