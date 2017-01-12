Uganda: Three Dead, 13 Injured in Mba...

Uganda: Three Dead, 13 Injured in Mbarara Car Crush

Three people have been confirmed dead and 13 others seriously injured following a motor accident at Katebe along Mbarara- Ibanda highway. The victims were travelling on a Fuso Canter from an annual Christian crusade of a prominent preacher Fr John Bashobora in Karaama in Mbarara District to Buhweju District.

