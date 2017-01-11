Uganda: Speaker Kadaga Throws Out Justice Kavuma's 'Stupid' Order
Speaker Rebecca Kadaga yesterday christened Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma's order, stopping Parliament or any individual from inquiring into the Shs6b oil cash bonanza as "stupid" and with unflinching fists declared the House sittings suspended indefinitely. In a stormy afternoon session, Ms Kadaga pulled no punches as incensed lawmakers across the political divide roundly condemned interference in the independence of Parliament.
