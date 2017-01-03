Uganda: Six Remanded Over Museveni's Stolen Wire Mesh
A Magistrates Court in Sembabule District has remanded six people for allegedly stealing a wire mesh fence from President Museveni's farm in Kisozi, Gomba District. Prosecution led by Ms Anne Nanteza told court on Wednesday that on December 11, the accused persons stormed President Museveni's farm at Kisozi and made off with the wire mesh measuring 60 metres.
