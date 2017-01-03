Uganda sets up online visa applicatio...

Uganda sets up online visa application portal

8 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

According to statistics from the directorate, over 60,000 applications for visas and permits have been completed and approved online since the software that functions through computers connected to internet was installed. Uganda has declared its new online visa application and approval system an efficient digital and permits management infrastructure following the end of a six-month period allowed by the service provider to determine its efficacy.

