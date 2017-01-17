Uganda: Ruling Party MPs to Meet Museveni Over Oil Cash Saga

President Museveni will Tuesday face-off with National Resistance Movement over his role in the sanctioning of Shs6 billion that was paid to 42 government officials in controversial payments as a reward for a case that was won against British oil firms. Correspondences that have been released by MPs indicate that the decisive arrangement to dole out the Shs6 billion to the 42 officials was hatched during a May 17, 2015 meeting between Mr Museveni and Ms Doris Akol, the Commissioner General Uganda Revenue Authority .

