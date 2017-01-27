Uganda rebel returns add to growing headache for Kabila and Congo
The Democratic Republic of Congo has accused neighbouring Uganda of allowing former M23 rebels to cross the common border, sparking fears of a new armed rebellion and yet more humanitarian suffering in a region long used to violence. Government spokesman Lambert Mende Omalanga said hundreds of armed ex- M23 fighters, supposedly exiled in Uganda, had re-emerged in North Kivu Province in eastern Congo, from where they waged a 19-month war against the Congolese government in 2012-2013.
