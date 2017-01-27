Uganda rebel returns add to growing h...

Uganda rebel returns add to growing headache for Kabila and Congo

Read more: IRIN

The Democratic Republic of Congo has accused neighbouring Uganda of allowing former M23 rebels to cross the common border, sparking fears of a new armed rebellion and yet more humanitarian suffering in a region long used to violence. Government spokesman Lambert Mende Omalanga said hundreds of armed ex- M23 fighters, supposedly exiled in Uganda, had re-emerged in North Kivu Province in eastern Congo, from where they waged a 19-month war against the Congolese government in 2012-2013.

Chicago, IL

