Uganda: Queries Raised on U.S.$1.7 Million 'Presidential Handshake'

A storm is raging over the payment of $1.7 million in bonuses to 42 government officials who helped Uganda win disputes with oil companies over capital gains taxes on the resale of oil blocks. The payments, since christened the "presidential handshake," because they were authorised by President Yoweri Museveni last May without parliamentary approval, have caused outrage because they amount to a double payment for civil servants who are employed by taxpayers to perform their duties anyway.

