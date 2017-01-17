Uganda: Police Rearrests After Court ...

Uganda: Police Rearrests After Court Release Promote Anarchy

Read more: AllAfrica.com

I will argue here that the conduct by the police of rearresting people simultaneously as they are released by court is not demonstrably justifiable in a free and democratic State. The recent rearrest by police of the Rwenzururu king, Charles Wesley Mumbere outside Jinja High Court shortly after his release by the same court is just one example.

