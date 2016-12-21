Uganda: Police Officers Suspended Ove...

Uganda: Police Officers Suspended Over Incompetence

Assistant Inspector General of Police Fred Yiga on Friday suspended the entire police team at Seeta Nazigo police post over incompetence. The AIGP directed Mukono division police commander Boniface Kinyera during a security meeting at Satellite Beach in Mukono Town to suspend the entire staff of Seeta Nazigo police post, including the office-in-charge, Mr Musa Gutaka.

