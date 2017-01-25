Uganda: Police Chief Says Besigye is One of His Challenge in 12 Years

The Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, has said four time presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye, and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago have been his biggest challenge in his 12 year tenure as police chief. While responding to the question of options police have in public order management and how he is addressing public concern on police brutality, Gen Kayihura said police's biggest challenge since his appointment has been the political situation, especially demonstrations led by Dr Bisigye and Mr Lukwago.

