Uganda: Police Chief Kayihura Apologises Over Mosque Raids

The Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura has apologized to Muslims over the recent police raids at Nakasero and Kiwatule mosques. Police on December 27 raided Nakasero mosque and arrested 11 Muslims who are currently in detention at Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja district.

Chicago, IL

