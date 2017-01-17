Uganda: Parliament Agrees to Investig...

Uganda: Parliament Agrees to Investigate Museveni's 'Oil Golden Handshake'

40 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Parliament on Wednesday agreed to set up a select committee to look into what has been referred to as the "Golden Presidential handshake" that cost tax payers sh6 billion. The bonus was paid out to a team of 42 selected government officials in "recognition of their efforts" to recover capital gains tax in an international case last year.

Chicago, IL

