Uganda: Parliament Agrees to Investigate Museveni's 'Oil Golden Handshake'
Parliament on Wednesday agreed to set up a select committee to look into what has been referred to as the "Golden Presidential handshake" that cost tax payers sh6 billion. The bonus was paid out to a team of 42 selected government officials in "recognition of their efforts" to recover capital gains tax in an international case last year.
