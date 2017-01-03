Uganda: Opposition Calls for Protecti...

Uganda: Opposition Calls for Protection of Lawyers in King Mumbere's Case

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Democratic Party President Nobert Mao has called for the protection of lawyers in the ongoing murder case against the Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere and the victims of the recent clashes in Kasese. Mao made the call after one of the lawyers in the case Samuel Muyizzi, who is also DP legal adviser, was attacked on Monday night by unknown people who reportedly demanded that he withdraws from the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,609,108

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC