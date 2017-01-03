Uganda: One Year Later, Kilembe Mines Is Yet to Reopen
It is nearly a year ever since activities at Kilembe Copper Mines Limited in Kasese District were put to a halt by National Environmental Management Authority as a result of non-compliance to environmental standards. The project manager, Mr Alex Kwatampora Binego, told Daily Monitor in an interview that they have finalised the Environmental Impact Assessment with Nema, the implementing agency, and would soon resume business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC