Uganda: One Year Later, Kilembe Mines Is Yet to Reopen

It is nearly a year ever since activities at Kilembe Copper Mines Limited in Kasese District were put to a halt by National Environmental Management Authority as a result of non-compliance to environmental standards. The project manager, Mr Alex Kwatampora Binego, told Daily Monitor in an interview that they have finalised the Environmental Impact Assessment with Nema, the implementing agency, and would soon resume business.

