Uganda: One Year Later, Kilembe Mines...

Uganda: One Year Later, Kilembe Mines Is Yet to Reopen

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

It is nearly a year ever since activities at Kilembe Copper Mines Limited in Kasese District were put to a halt by National Environmental Management Authority as a result of non-compliance to environmental standards. The project manager, Mr Alex Kwatampora Binego, told Daily Monitor in an interview that they have finalised the Environmental Impact Assessment with Nema, the implementing agency, and would soon resume business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,767,486

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC