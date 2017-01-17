Uganda: Oil Cash Payout Leaves Govern...

Uganda: Oil Cash Payout Leaves Government Arms Bickering

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

How should the three branches of government share power? Where is the red line that must not be crossed? What amounts to interference by one government power centre into the work of another? These are the questions that kept keen observers second guessing as the three branches of government-the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary locked horns over a motion by MPs calling for an inquiry into what has come to be known as the oil cash bonanza. Classical British political theorist Jean-Louis de Lolme tried to fathom an answer to the doctrine of separation of powers when he famously opined that: "Parliament can do anything or everything but make a man a woman or vice versa."

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,502 • Total comments across all topics: 278,164,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC