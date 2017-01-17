Uganda: Oil Cash Payout Leaves Government Arms Bickering

How should the three branches of government share power? Where is the red line that must not be crossed? What amounts to interference by one government power centre into the work of another? These are the questions that kept keen observers second guessing as the three branches of government-the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary locked horns over a motion by MPs calling for an inquiry into what has come to be known as the oil cash bonanza. Classical British political theorist Jean-Louis de Lolme tried to fathom an answer to the doctrine of separation of powers when he famously opined that: "Parliament can do anything or everything but make a man a woman or vice versa."

