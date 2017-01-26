Uganda negotiating $2.3 bln loan with...

Uganda negotiating $2.3 bln loan with China to fund rail line

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Jan 26 Uganda is negotiating a $2.3 billion loan with China's Exim Bank to fund an initial 273 km stretch of rail line the east African country is planning to build for faster and cheaper transportation, an official said on Thursday. Landlocked Uganda eventually wants to construct a 1,700 km standard gauge railway network to connect with similar lines being built in neighbouring Kenya.

Chicago, IL

