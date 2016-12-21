Uganda needs more than prayers - Anko...

Uganda needs more than prayers - Ankole Bishop

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Monitor

Political, religious and cultural leaders yesterday asked Ugandans to embrace family values and hard work, abandon immorality and accompany prayers with action for better prospects in the New Year Christians praying during celebrations to usher in the New Year in Wakiso District on January 1, 2017. PHOTO BY JOSEPH KIGGUNDU Action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,686 • Total comments across all topics: 277,574,599

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC