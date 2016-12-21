Uganda needs more than prayers - Ankole Bishop
Political, religious and cultural leaders yesterday asked Ugandans to embrace family values and hard work, abandon immorality and accompany prayers with action for better prospects in the New Year Christians praying during celebrations to usher in the New Year in Wakiso District on January 1, 2017. PHOTO BY JOSEPH KIGGUNDU Action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC