Uganda named among top 25 world corru...

Uganda named among top 25 world corrupt countries

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Daily Monitor

At his inauguration speech for the fifth elective term last year, President Museveni vowed to fight corruption but as the ruling NRM party celebrates 31 years in power today, the latest Transparency International Uganda report TIU report: Uganda, which comes after Burundi-the most corrupt country in East Africa, dropped by 12 places from the rank of 139 in 2015. Rwanda, ranked 50th in the world, is the least corrupt country in the East Africa region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,465 • Total comments across all topics: 278,270,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC