Uganda named among top 25 world corrupt countries
At his inauguration speech for the fifth elective term last year, President Museveni vowed to fight corruption but as the ruling NRM party celebrates 31 years in power today, the latest Transparency International Uganda report TIU report: Uganda, which comes after Burundi-the most corrupt country in East Africa, dropped by 12 places from the rank of 139 in 2015. Rwanda, ranked 50th in the world, is the least corrupt country in the East Africa region.
