Uganda: Muslim Community Sues Govt Over Mosque Raids

Uganda: Muslim Community Sues Govt Over Mosque Raids

The leadership of the Jamu-iyyat Daawat Ssalafiyyah Muslim Community has dragged government to the High Court in Kampala, challenging the manner in which its security operatives raided Nakasero Mosque at dawn on December 27, 2016. Led by the Nakasero Mosque Publicity Secretary Habib Buwembo, the man behind the ongoing Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama's election, they say the action of the security operatives was done without a search warrant, was unlawful, unjustifiable and should never be repeated.

Chicago, IL

