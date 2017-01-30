Uganda: Museveni Wants Law On Sugarcane By-Products

President Museveni has directed the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Ms Amelia Kyambadde to bring to Parliament, within six months, a law that will allow for the blending of fuel with Ethanol to cut fuel costs. Should the legislation sail through within the President's set deadline, oil companies in Uganda will be compelled to mix their fuel with at least 10 per cent of ethanol manufactured from among others Kakira Sugar Ltd, arguing that this will lower the pump price of fuel.

