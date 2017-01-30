Uganda: Museveni Wants Law On Sugarca...

Uganda: Museveni Wants Law On Sugarcane By-Products

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Museveni has directed the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Ms Amelia Kyambadde to bring to Parliament, within six months, a law that will allow for the blending of fuel with Ethanol to cut fuel costs. Should the legislation sail through within the President's set deadline, oil companies in Uganda will be compelled to mix their fuel with at least 10 per cent of ethanol manufactured from among others Kakira Sugar Ltd, arguing that this will lower the pump price of fuel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,024 • Total comments across all topics: 278,208,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC