Uganda: Museveni Urged Not to Intervene in Kasese Massacre Trials

Kasese District NRM executive chaired by former Defence minister Dr Crispus Kiyonga has asked President Museveni not to shield suspects in the Rwenzururu violence from prosecution if lasting peace is to prevail in the mountain region. Dr Kiyonga, the district NRM chairman, made the remarks during the NRM district executive meeting he presided over at his home in Bunyiswa Bwera Sub-county on Sunday.

