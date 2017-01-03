Uganda: Museveni Meets Rwenzururu Roy...

Uganda: Museveni Meets Rwenzururu Royal Family

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The royal family of the Rwenzururu Kingdom met President Museveni on Friday and begged him to release King Charles Wesley Mumbere. They also asked the President to "let by bygones be bygones" in the interest of peace in Rwenzori Sub-region.

