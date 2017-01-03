Uganda: Museveni, Mbabazi in Secret T...

Uganda: Museveni, Mbabazi in Secret Talks

5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Museveni is reportedly holding secret talks with former presidential candidate Amama Mbabazi with the latter's eldest daughter, Ms Rachel Ciconco, acting as a go-between. This newspaper understands that overtures for reconciliation between the two have been in the works for several months, including gifting of books, but a decisive meeting on the initiative happened just before Christmas.

