Uganda: Museveni Makes More Army Changes

President Museveni has made more changes in the army just days after he replaced Chief of Defence Forces Gen Katumba Wamala with Gen David Muhoozi. In the latest changes announced Friday, the UPDF spokesperson Lt Col Paddy Ankunda has been replaced by Brig Richard Karemire, formerly deputy CMI boss.

