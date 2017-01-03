Uganda: Museveni Appoints New Army Co...

Uganda: Museveni Appoints New Army Commander

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Gen Wamala who has been appointed Minister of State for Works pending vetting by Parliament was unaware of the development when contacted on Tuesday morning. President Museveni also dropped his son Maj Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba from Special Forces Commander and named him Special Presidential Advisor in charge of operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 277,800,009

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC