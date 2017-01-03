Uganda: Museveni Appoints New Army Commander
Gen Wamala who has been appointed Minister of State for Works pending vetting by Parliament was unaware of the development when contacted on Tuesday morning. President Museveni also dropped his son Maj Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba from Special Forces Commander and named him Special Presidential Advisor in charge of operations.
