Uganda: Museveni Admits Economic Growth Has Not Been Inclusive

President Museveni has admitted that the high economic growth Uganda has registered over the years has not been inclusive and that access to and use of finance remains a problem to government. In a speech read for him by Public Service minister Muruli Mukasa during the International Microfinance CEO Working Group conference on the theme: 'Partnering for collaborative development' held on Tuesday in Kampala, Mr Museveni said the problems form a part of the 10 strategic bottlenecks identified by the government.

