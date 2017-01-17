Uganda: Museveni Admits Economic Growth Has Not Been Inclusive
President Museveni has admitted that the high economic growth Uganda has registered over the years has not been inclusive and that access to and use of finance remains a problem to government. In a speech read for him by Public Service minister Muruli Mukasa during the International Microfinance CEO Working Group conference on the theme: 'Partnering for collaborative development' held on Tuesday in Kampala, Mr Museveni said the problems form a part of the 10 strategic bottlenecks identified by the government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC