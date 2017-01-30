Uganda: MMI Holdings Enters Uganda's ...

Uganda: MMI Holdings Enters Uganda's Insurance Market

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The South African company is projected to boost the country's insurance penetration that now standing at 0.86%, the lowest in the region Low income earners, who often forgo insurance due to the expense, now have an affordable option that they could consider. South Africa-based insurance company, Metropolitan & Momentum International has entered the Ugandan insurance market with its subsidiary Metropolitan Life Uganda Ltd, targeting low income earners with micro-insurance products.

