Uganda: Millions of Shillings for Bri...

Uganda: Millions of Shillings for Bribing God 'Stolen'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Unspecified sums of money that could have been used for repentance by a Ugandan government official before God on Judgment Day, have disappeared, a source told Daily Monitor yesterday. The source, who is related to the deceased's wife, Ms Margaret Obong, said the huge sum of money disappeared from the safe soon after the frustrated attempt to bribe God.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,806,903

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC